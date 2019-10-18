National Bank Investments Launches an Active Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today the launch of an all new exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). The NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF has closed the initial offering of units, and those units will start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

"In this increasingly uncertain environment, fixed income investors want to manage risk while generating yield and returns. Opting for an active approach to fixed income investing provides latitude to proactively adjust the ETF's portfolio and reduces concentration risk," said Annamaria Testani, Vice-President, National Sales at National Bank Investments. "We are pleased to launch this new ETF that aims to help investors navigate market cycles."

National Bank Trust Inc. ("NBT") will be the portfolio manager to the ETF and will delegate investment decisions to J.P. Morgan Investment Management ("JPMIM"). JPMIM will act as the ETF's sub-advisor, with NBT ensuring that their decisions remain compliant within this given mandate.

Here is NBI's new ETF information, that will commence trading on the TSX today, under this corresponding ticker symbol and management fee:

Exchange-Traded Fund Ticker Symbol (TSX) Management Fee1 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF 0.75%

1 The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the applicable NBI ETF. The management fee, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.

NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF (TSX: NUBF) The NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF's investment objective is to maximize total return, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund invests, directly or indirectly, through investments in securities of one or many mutual funds or through the use of derivatives, in a diversified portfolio mainly composed of fixed-income securities of issuers located throughout the world with various maturities and credit ratings.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Fund Facts document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2019, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $57 billion.

Guided by a 100% open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.



About National Bank of Canada

With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has close to 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor - Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, stephanie.rousseau@nbc.ca, Tel.: 514-394-5684

