MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announces the launch of the NBI Global Small Cap Fund (the "Fund").

"This new fund, which provides exposure to a portfolio of quality small cap stocks selected worldwide, deepens our partnership with PineStone Asset Management and broadens the range of strategies they manage for NBI. Their impressive track record in portfolio management and their proven investment process show that they can recognize untapped potential and seize opportunities globally," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at NBI.

"We have long held the belief that our team and process hold the potential to create value for investors in the global small-cap markets. This is why we are thrilled to announce the launch of our Global Small Cap strategy in partnership with National Bank Investments," added Nadim Rizk, CEO and CIO of PineStone Asset Management Inc.

The Fund's portfolio manager, National Bank Trust Inc. (‟NBT"), has delegated investment decisions to PineStone Asset Management Inc. which will act as portfolio sub-advisor. NBT will ensure that the portfolio is managed in accordance with the mandate given.

Here are the fund codes and management fees for the series available:

Fund Series Fund Code Management Fee1 NBI Global Small Cap Fund – Advisor Series (ISC) NBC5456 1.90 % NBI Global Small Cap Fund – H Series (ISC) NBC5156 1.90 % NBI Global Small Cap Fund – F Series NBC5756 0.90 % NBI Global Small Cap Fund – FH Series NBC5056 0.90 %

1The annual management fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the Fund. Management fees, plus applicable taxes, will be accrued daily and paid monthly.

The NBI Global Small Cap Fund's investment objective is to provide long-term growth through capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities and equity-related securities of companies with small to medium market capitalization located throughout the world.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2023, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $79.76 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $426 billion in assets as at July 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Alexandre Guay, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada