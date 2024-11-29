MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces today the final proceeds relating to the termination of the NBI Canadian Family Business ETF (ticker symbol: NFAM) (the "ETF") previously announced on September 12, 2024.

The units of the ETF were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 26, 2024. The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with this termination (the "Termination Proceeds") are as follows:

Ticker Symbol Final NAV per Unit Breakdown of Final NAV per Unit Income Capital Gain Capital NFAM $33.239742 $0.798168 $0.00 $32.441574



Each unitholder will receive the Termination Proceeds on a pro rata basis as per the table above. No further action is required on the part of unitholders. The Termination Proceeds will be paid on or around November 29, 2024, to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Investors will then receive the amount to which they are entitled according to their brokerage firm's processing delay.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $454 billion in assets as at July 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

