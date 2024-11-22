MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI" or the "Investment Fund Manager") announced today the estimated annual reinvested capital gains amount to be paid for 2024 to unitholders of the Evovest Global Equity ETF (the ‟EVO ETF"), as indicated in the table below.

NBI is the Investment Fund Manager of the EVO ETF and Evovest Inc. ("Evovest") acts as Portfolio Manager.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024, will receive the capital gains distribution on January 7, 2025. The capital gains distribution will be reinvested, and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will see an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

This estimated amount is for the reinvested capital gains distribution only and does not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amount to be announced later.

Please note that this is only an estimation based on data as of October 31, 2024. Therefore, the final capital gains distribution amount could change by the end of the EVO ETF's fiscal year on December 15, 2024. NBI expects to issue a press release on or around December 18, 2024, confirming the final amount of the reinvested distribution for the EVO ETF (subject to a further revision of the per unit amount resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date). The final amount of the reinvested distribution is only an estimation and may vary between December 18, 2024, and December 30, 2024. Generally, reinvested distributions consist solely of capital gains.

The following is an estimate of the per-unit reinvested capital gains distribution:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol (TSX) Estimated Annual Amount per Unit Evovest Global Equity ETF EVO $0.6320

About the Evovest Global Equity ETF

The Evovest Global Equity ETF is offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. An ETF's securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. For more information about the Evovest Global Equity ETF, visit etf.evovest.com.

About Evovest Inc.

Evovest Inc. is an innovative equity portfolio manager. Evovest's systematic investment process follows a scientific approach by combining fundamental analysis expertise and a deep knowledge of machine learning. In addition to being a certified B Corp, Evovest is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Tobacco-Free Finance Pledge. For more information about Evovest and its mission, visit evovest.com or consult its LinkedIn page.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $93.38 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

Information: Carl Dussault, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evovest Inc., 514-492-1258 or 1-877-793-6506, [email protected]; Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]