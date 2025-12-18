MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI" or the "Investment Fund Manager") announced today the annual reinvested capital gains and/or net income distribution amount (the ‟reinvested distribution") to be paid for 2025 to unitholders of the Evovest Global Equity ETF (the ‟EVO ETF").

NBI is the Investment Fund Manager of the EVO ETF and Evovest Inc. ("Evovest") acts as Portfolio Manager.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive the reinvested distribution on January 7, 2026. This distribution will be reinvested and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated. The number of units held by each investor will not change but the adjusted cost base of the units will increase according to the amount reinvested. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will therefore have taxable amounts to report.

This amount is for the reinvested distribution only and does not include the cash distribution which is the subject of a separate press release.

The following indicates the per-unit reinvested distribution:

ETF name Ticker symbol

(TSX) Reinvested

distribution per unit Evovest Global Equity ETF EVO $2.599687

About the Evovest Global Equity ETF

The EVO ETF is offered by NBI, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. An ETF's securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. For more information about the EVO ETF, visit etf.evovest.com.

About Evovest Inc.

Evovest is an innovative equity portfolio manager. Evovest's systematic investment process follows a scientific approach by combining fundamental analysis expertise and a deep knowledge of machine learning. In addition to being a certified B Corp, Evovest is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Tobacco-Free Finance Pledge. For more information about Evovest and its mission, visit evovest.com or consult its LinkedIn page.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

NBI is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $105 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services forms a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

NBI is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

Information: Carl Dussault, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evovest Inc., 514-492-1258 or 1-877-793-6506, [email protected]; Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]