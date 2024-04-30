MONTREAL, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces risk rating revisions for the NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Income Fund (the "Fund"), the NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF and the NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF (the "ETFs").

The Fund's risk rating has been revised as follows (effective immediately):

Fund Current risk level New risk level NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Income Fund Low Low to medium

The ETFs' risk ratings have been revised as follows (effective immediately):

ETF Current risk level New risk level

NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF (NPRF) Low to medium Medium NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF (NALT) Medium Low to medium

The above changes will be reflected in the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds and in the prospectus of the NBI ETFs which will be available on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) and the National Bank Investments website ( www.nbinvestments.ca ).

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2024, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $86.45 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $434 billion in assets as at January 31, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

