MONTREAL, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. (‟NBI") announced today revised annual reinvested capital gains and/or net income distribution amounts (the "reinvested distributions") to be paid for 2023 to unitholders of NBI exchange-traded funds (the "NBI ETFs"). Please be advised that the reinvested distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 20, 2023, press release, unless otherwise noted. The ex-dividend, record, and payable dates for the distributions remain unchanged.

The following is a list of all NBI ETFs and the revised amounts of per-unit reinvested distributions:

ETF Name Ticker Symbol

(TSX) Reinvested

Distribution

Per Unit NBI Canadian Family Business ETF NFAM $0.0000 NBI Liquid Alternatives ETF NALT $0.0000 NBI Global Real Assets Income ETF NREA $0.1235 NBI Active Canadian Preferred Shares ETF NPRF $0.0008 NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income ETF NUBF $0.0000 NBI High Yield Bond ETF NHYB $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Canadian Bond ETF NSCB $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Canadian Equity ETF NSCE $0.0000 NBI Sustainable Global Equity ETF NSGE $0.0006 NBI Global Private Equity ETF NGPE $0.5129 NBI Sustainable Canadian Corporate Bond ETF NSCC $0.0000 NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF NUSA $1.5184 NBI Active International Equity ETF NINT $0.0599 NBI Sustainable Canadian Short Term Bond ETF NSSB $0.0000 NBI Canadian Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.0000

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.



About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2023, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $78.31 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $424 billion in assets as at October 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

