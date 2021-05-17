National Bank Investments announces results of securityholder meetings

MONTREAL, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announces the results of the votes at the virtual special meetings of securityholders of certain NBI Funds and National Bank Funds Corporation held today (the "Meetings"). These fund merger proposals stem from a series of initiatives that aim to simplify NBI's product lineup, while also delivering benefits for both investors and advisors offering NBI Funds.

Results of the fund mergers meetings

During the Meetings, securityholders of the NBI Funds approved the following fund mergers:

Fund mergers on or about May 21, 2021

Terminating Funds Continuing Funds NBI U.S. Dividend Fund NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Fund NBI Canadian Equity Fund NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Canadian Equity Fund NBI Real Assets Private Portfolio NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund NBI High Yield Bond Private Portfolio NBI High Yield Bond Fund Meritage Canadian Equity Class Portfolio Meritage Canadian Equity Portfolio Meritage Global Equity Class Portfolio Meritage Global Equity Portfolio Meritage Growth Class Portfolio Meritage Growth Portfolio Meritage Growth Plus Class Portfolio Meritage Growth Plus Portfolio Meritage Global Growth Class Portfolio Meritage Global Growth Portfolio Meritage Global Growth Plus Class Portfolio Meritage Global Growth Plus Portfolio

Fund mergers on or about May 28, 2021

Terminating Funds Continuing Funds National Bank Secure Diversified Fund NBI Secure Portfolio National Bank Conservative Diversified Fund NBI Conservative Portfolio NBI Dividend Fund National Bank Moderate Diversified Fund NBI Moderate Portfolio National Bank Balanced Diversified Fund NBI Balanced Portfolio National Bank Growth Diversified Fund NBI Growth Portfolio NBI Canadian Diversified Bond Private Portfolio NBI Canadian Bond Private Portfolio NBI Municipal Bond Plus Private Portfolio NBI Canadian Small Cap Equity Private Portfolio NBI Small Cap Fund

Fund mergers on or about June 4, 2021

Terminating Funds Continuing Funds NBI Tactical Mortgage & Income Fund NBI Floating Rate Income Fund NBI Strategic U.S. Income and Growth Fund NBI Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund NBI Global Bond Fund NBI Global Tactical Bond Fund Meritage Tactical ETF Fixed Income Portfolio

Securityholders of the NBI Canadian Index Fund, the NBI U.S. Index Fund, the NBI U.S. Currency Neutral Index Fund, the NBI International Index Fund and the NBI International Currency Neutral Index Fund have approved the proposed mergers involving them. Although, the mergers remain subject to approval by securityholders of the NBI Canadian Equity Index Fund, the NBI U.S. Equity Index Fund and the NBI International Equity Index Fund at a meeting to be held in or about September. The new effective date of the mergers and other relevant information regarding the upcoming meetings will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

Results of fixed-rate administration fee Meetings

During the Meetings, securityholders of the NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Income Fund and NBI Jarislowsky Fraser Select Canadian Equity Fund approved a change to the way certain operating expenses are charged to the funds. These operating expenses will therefore be replaced by fixed-rate administration fees, which NBI will begin paying on or about May 19, 2021.

Risk rating changes

NBI also announced a change in the risk rating of certain NBI Funds (effective immediately):

Fund Current risk level New risk level NBI Moderate Portfolio Low Low to medium Meritage Balanced Income Portfolio Low Low to medium NBI Preferred Equity Fund Low to medium Medium NBI Small Cap Fund Medium Medium to high

The above changes will be reflected in the upcoming amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds, which will be available on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) as well as on the National Bank Investments website (www.nbinvestments.ca).

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2020, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $69 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $344 billion in assets as at January 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-5684

