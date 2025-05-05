MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") today announced portfolio sub-advisor changes for certain NBI Funds.

Effective today, National Bank Trust Inc. ("NBT") transitions Fiera Capital Corporation's portfolio sub-advisory responsibilities for the NBI Small Cap Fund and the NBI Quebec Growth Fund (the "Funds") directly to Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

The Funds' investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. As portfolio manager, NBT will continue to ensure compliance of investment decisions in relation to the mandates.

These changes are part of NBI's open architecture structure governance process. The above changes will be reflected in the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds and ETFs which will be available on the SEDAR+ website and the NBI website.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $98.92 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $484 billion in assets as at January 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]