MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") today announced portfolio sub-advisor changes for certain NBI Funds (the "Funds").

On or around April 22, 2024, National Bank Trust Inc. ("NBT") will transition Fiera Capital Corporation's ("Fiera") portfolio sub-advisory responsibilities for the NBI Global Equity Fund, the NBI U.S. Equity Fund, the NBI U.S. High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio, and the NBI International High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio (the "Equity Funds") directly to PineStone Asset Management Inc. who consequently becomes the sole portfolio sub-advisor of the Equity Funds. Fiera will no longer serve as portfolio sub-advisor of the Equity Funds. NBI remains committed to Fiera through their partnership in managing other equity mandates.

On or around March 20, 2024, NBT will appoint Beutel, Goodman & Company Limited and RP Investment Advisors L.P. to jointly act as portfolio sub-advisors of the NBI Bond Fund together with Fiera. On or around the same date, NBT will terminate the mandate of AlphaFixe Capital Inc. ("AlphaFixe") as portfolio sub-advisor of the NBI Bond Fund. NBI remains committed to AlphaFixe through their partnership in managing other fixed income mandates.

The Funds' investment objectives remain unchanged. As portfolio manager, NBT will continue to ensure compliance of investment decisions in relation to the mandates.

These changes are part of NBI's open architecture structure governance process and will be included in the amendment to the NBI Funds' simplified prospectus, which will be filed on the SEDAR+ website and on the NBI website.

