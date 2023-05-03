MONTREAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today changes to select NBI Funds. These changes include management fee reductions, trailing commission reductions and risk rating revisions for some funds as well as the soft capping of certain series of the NBI U.S. High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio and the NBI International High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio (the "Funds").

Management fee reductions

The management fees for the following NBI Funds have been reduced as indicated below (effective immediately):

Fund Series Current management fee New management fee NBI Global Tactical Bond Fund Investor, Advisor, U.S.$-Advisor, T, U.S.$-T and R Series 1.60 % 1.35 % NBI Canadian All Cap Equity Fund Investor, Advisor, and T5 Series 2.00 % 1.85 % NBI Canadian All Cap Equity Fund F and F5 Series 0.85 % 0.70 % NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund Investor, Advisor, H and T5 Series 2.00 % 1.80 % NBI Global Real Assets Income Fund F, F5 and FH Series 1.00 % 0.80 % NBI Canadian Bond Private Portfolio Advisor Series 0.85 % 0.70 % NBI Corporate Bond Private Portfolio Advisor Series 0.93 % 0.78 %

Trailing commission reductions

The trailing commissions for the following NBI Funds have been reduced as indicated below (effective immediately):

Fund Series Current trailing commission New trailing commission NBI Global Tactical Bond Fund Investor, Advisor, U.S.$-Advisor, T, U.S.$-T and R Series 0.75 % 0.50 % NBI Canadian Bond Private Portfolio Advisor Series 0.65 % 0.50 % NBI Corporate Bond Private Portfolio Advisor Series 0.65 % 0.50 %

Risk rating revisions

The risk ratings of the following NBI Funds have been revised as indicated below (effective immediately):

Fund Current risk level New risk level NBI Preferred Equity Income Fund Low to medium Medium NBI Conservative Portfolio Low Low to medium NBI Equity Portfolio Low to medium Medium NBI Canadian Equity Fund Low to medium Medium NBI Non-Traditional Fixed Income Private Portfolio Low Low to medium NBI North American Dividend Private Portfolio Low to medium Medium Meritage Global Equity Portfolio Low to medium Medium Meritage Moderate Portfolio Low Low to medium Meritage Moderate Income Portfolio Low Low to medium Meritage Tactical ETF Equity Portfolio Low to medium Medium

Closed to new subscriptions

F5, T5, Advisor-2, F-2, FH-2, and H-2 Series of the NBI U.S. High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio and the NBI International High Conviction Equity Private Portfolio will be soft capped on or around May 31, 2023. This means that these series will be closed to new investments, except for purchases in existing accounts by unitholders as of the soft capping date, and those with active pre-established systematic investment and distribution reinvestment plans.

The above changes will be reflected in the upcoming amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds which will be available on the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) and the National Bank Investments website ( www.nbinvestments.ca ).

