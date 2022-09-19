MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today the change of portfolio sub-advisor for the NBI Resource Fund, the NBI Precious Metals Fund, the NBI Bond Fund and the NBI Canadian Bond Private Portfolio as well as the reduction of management fees and trailing commissions for certain NBI Funds.

Portfolio Management

National Bank Trust Inc. ("NBT"), as portfolio manager of the NBI Resource Fund and the NBI Precious Metals Fund, delegated to Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera") investment decisions as portfolio sub-advisor. On or about September 29, 2022, Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc. will replace Fiera as these funds' portfolio sub-advisor. NBT will continue to ensure compliance with the investment decisions in relation to the mandates. The investment objective of these funds remains unchanged.

NBT, as portfolio manager of the NBI Bond Fund and NBI Canadian Bond Private Portfolio, delegated to Fiera investment decisions as portfolio sub-advisor. On or about October 4, 2022, AlphaFixe Capital Inc. will jointly act as portfolio sub-advisor of these funds with Fiera. NBT will continue to ensure compliance of investment decisions in relation to the mandates. The investment objectives remain unchanged. However, the NBI Bond Fund will modify its investment strategy to allow it to invest 100% in underlying funds.

These changes are in line with the governance process of NBI's open architecture structure.

Reduction of management fees

On or about October 1, 2022, the management fees for the following series of the NBI Funds will be reduced as indicated in the table below:

Funds and Series Current management fees New management fees NBI Global Equity Fund (Investor, Advisor and T5 Series) 2.25 % 2.00 % NBI Global Equity Fund (Investor-2 and Advisor-2 Series) 2.00 % 1.75 % NBI Canadian Equity Growth Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 2.00 % 1.75 % NBI Canadian Equity Growth Fund (Investor-2 Series) 1.95 % 1.70 % NBI Quebec Growth Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 2.00 % 1.75 % NBI Small Cap Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 2.00 % 1.75 % NBI Resource Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 2.00 % 1.75 % NBI Precious Metals Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 2.00 % 1.75 % NBI Corporate Bond Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 1.50 % 1.25 % NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (Investor, Investor-2, Advisor, Advisor-2 and T Series) 1.20 % 1.05 % NBI High Yield Bond Fund (Investor, Advisor and T5 Series) 1.75 % 1.50 % NBI Presumed Sound Investments Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 1.50 % 1.25 %

Reduction of trailing commissions

On or about October 1, 2022, the maximum annual trailing commissions for certain series of the NBI Funds will be reduced as indicated in the table below:

Funds and Series Current trailing commissions* New trailing commissions NBI Global Equity Fund (Investor, Investor-2, Advisor, Advisor-2 and T5 Series) 1.25 % 1.00 % NBI Canadian Equity Growth Fund (Investor, Investor-2 and Advisor Series) 1.25 % 1.00 % NBI Quebec Growth Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 1.25 % 1.00 % NBI Small Cap Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 1.25 % 1.00 % NBI Resource Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 1.25 % 1.00 % NBI Precious Metals Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 1.25 % 1.00 % NBI Corporate Bond Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 0.75 % 0.50 % NBI Floating Rate Income Fund (Investor, Investor-2, Advisor and T Series) 0.65 % 0.50 % NBI High Yield Bond Fund (Investor, Advisor and T5 Series) 0.75 % 0.50 % NBI Presumed Sound Investments Fund (Investor and Advisor Series) 0.75 % 0.50 %

* All series and subscription options for these series with a trailer fee corresponding to those included in the column are reduced.

These changes will be reflected in the upcoming amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds, which will be available on the SEDAR website as well as on the National Bank Investments website.

