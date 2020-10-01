MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today changes to the portfolio manager for the NBI Westwood Emerging Markets Fund (the "fund") and an update to the fund name. NBI will also be reducing the management fees and trailing commissions for select fund series.

Portfolio manager change and update to fund name

National Bank Trust Inc. will be appointed as portfolio manager to the fund, effective immediately.

The investment objective of the fund remains unchanged. However, the fund will modify its investment strategy to allow it to invest 100% in underlying funds. This change is in line with the governance process of NBI's open architecture structure.

NBI also announced an update to the name of the NBI Westwood Emerging Markets Fund, effective immediately:

Current name New name NBI Westwood Emerging Markets Fund NBI Emerging Markets Fund

Reduction to the management fees and trailing commissions

On or about November 1, 2020, the management fees and maximum annual trailing commissions for select series in the fund will be reduced as follows:

Management fee reduction

Series Current management fee

(%) New management fee (%) Investor 2.30 1.91 Advisor* 2.30 1.91 F 1.05 0.91

*Management fees apply to all sales charge options of the Advisor Series.

Trailing commissions reduction

Series Current trailing

commissions (%) New trailing

commissions (%) Investor 1.25 1.00 Advisor ISC* 1.25 1.00 Advisor DSC** 1.25 1.00

*ISC: Initial sales charge

*DSC: Deferred sales charge (year 7 and after)

These changes will be reflected in the upcoming amendment to the simplified prospectus for the NBI Funds, which will be available on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) as well as on the National Bank Investments website (www.nbinvestments.ca).

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Funds. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. (NBI) is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at June 30, 2020, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $61 billion.

Guided by a 100% open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association and a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

About National Bank of Canada

With $322 billion in assets as at July 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Andreia Furtado, Advisor - Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-4074

