MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today that the risk rating of the NBI Active U.S. Equity ETF (ticker symbol: NUSA) ("the ETF") previously disclosed in the ETF Prospectus and the ETF Facts dated May 4, 2023, as well as those dated April 29, 2022, on the SEDAR+ website, was incorrect and is being changed from "Low to medium" to "Medium." This change takes effect immediately.

The investment objective and strategy of the ETF remain unchanged. The risk rating is based on the investment risk classification methodology outlined in Regulation 81-102 Respecting Investment Funds and will be reflected in the amendment to the ETF's Prospectus and ETF Facts, which will be filed on the SEDAR+ website and on the NBI website.

About NBI ETFs

NBI ETFs are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada. Management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at September 30, 2023, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $78.31 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media such as YouTube and LinkedIn.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $424 billion in assets as at October 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Alexandre Guay, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]