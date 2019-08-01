National Bank decreases its US base rate for Canadian activities

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank is announcing a decrease to its US base rate for Canadian activities, from 6.00% to 5.75%, effective August 2, 2019.

About National Bank of Canada

With $269 billion in assets as at April 30, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 24,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Marie-Pierre Jodoin, Senior Manager - Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank, Tel.: 514-394-4209

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

