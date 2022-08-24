MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada's (TSX: NA) Board of Directors declares a dividend of $0.92 per common share for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. This dividend is payable on November 1, 2022 to common shareholders of record on September 26, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declares quarterly dividends on the following series of first preferred shares. These dividends are payable on November 15, 2022 to first preferred shareholders of record on October 6, 2022.

Series Ticker symbol (TSX) Dividend number Dividends per share 30 NA.PR.S No. 35 $0.2515625 32 NA.PR.W No. 32 $0.2399375 38 NA.PR.C No. 21 $0.278125 40 NA.PR.E No. 19 $0.2875 42 NA.PR.G No. 17 $0.309375

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

Eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividend reinvested, free of charge, in common shares in accordance with the Bank's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-888-838-1407. Beneficial or non-registered common and preferred shareholders must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in such Plan.

About National Bank of Canada

With $387 billion in assets as at July 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 28,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Information: Marianne Ratté, Senior Director - Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 1-866-517-5455; Debby Cordeiro, Senior Vice-President - Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-0538