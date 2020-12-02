MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada's (TSX: NA) Board of Directors declares a dividend of $0.71 per common share for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. This dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to common shareholders of record on December 28, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declares quarterly dividends on the following series of first preferred shares. These dividends are payable on February 15, 2021 to first preferred shareholders of record on January 6, 2021.

Series Ticker symbol (TSX) Dividend number Dividends per share 30 NA.PR.S No. 28 $0.2515625 32 NA.PR.W No. 25 $0.2399375 34 NA.PR.X No. 20 $0.35 36 NA.PR.A No. 18 $0.3375 38 NA.PR.C No. 14 $0.278125 40 NA.PR.E No. 12 $0.2875 42 NA.PR.G No. 10 $0.309375

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

Eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividend reinvested, free of charge, in common shares in accordance with the Bank's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-888-838-1407. Beneficial or non-registered common and preferred shareholders must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in such Plan.

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

