National Bank declares dividends

National Bank of Canada

Aug 28, 2019

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada's (TSX: NA) Board of Directors declares a dividend of $0.68 per common share for the quarter ending October 31, 2019. This dividend is payable on November 1, 2019 to common shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors also declares quarterly dividends on the following series of first preferred shares. These dividends are payable on November 15, 2019 to first preferred shareholders of record on October 7, 2019.

Series

Ticker symbol (TSX)

Dividend number

Dividends per share

30

NA.PR.S

No.   23

$0.2515625

32

NA.PR.W

No.   20

$0.24375

34

NA.PR.X

No.   15

$0.35

36

NA.PR.A

No.   13

$0.3375

38

NA.PR.C

No.     9

$0.278125

40

NA.PR.E

No.     7

$0.2875

42

NA.PR.G

No.     5

$0.309375

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

Eligible shareholders may elect to have their cash dividend reinvested, free of charge, in common shares in accordance with the Bank's Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-888-838-1407. Beneficial or non-registered common and preferred shareholders must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in such Plan.

About National Bank of Canada
With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has close to 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

