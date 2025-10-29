MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) today announced changes to its Senior Leadership Team to support its strategic objectives and the acceleration of its pan-Canadian growth, effective January 1, 2026.

Lucie Blanchet, Executive Vice-President, Personal Banking and Client Experience, is retiring from her role after 23 years with the Bank and will become strategic advisor to the CEO.

With over 25 years of experience in information technology, Julie Lévesque, Executive Vice-President, Information Technology and Operations, is appointed Executive Vice-President, Personal Banking, reflecting the Bank's commitment to meeting evolving client needs in a rapidly changing and increasingly digital retail banking environment. In her new role, she will maintain oversight of technology and operations strategy for Personal and Commercial Banking.

Julie Lévesque has been responsible for the Bank's operations since 2022 and its IT strategy since 2020. She also oversaw partnerships with fintech companies. Previously, she held various executive roles both with the Bank and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

"I would like to recognize Lucie for her significant contributions over the past two decades during which time she has been instrumental in making the Bank a leader in client experience. I look forward to continuing to benefit from her experience and counsel on strategic projects," said Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

"Julie is a seasoned banking executive recognized for her transformational leadership, collaborative approach and innovation. She is well-positioned to optimize the Bank's operational and technological levers as we evolve our personal banking model and solutions offering, with a focus on increased efficiency and accelerated growth," added Laurent Ferreira.

The following functions are also being redistributed:

In line with the Bank's integrated approach across business segments to drive growth, Nancy Paquet, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management, will oversee our investment distribution network and insurance activities, previously under Personal Banking.

Étienne Dubuc, Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets, will be responsible for National Bank Independent Network, previously under Wealth Management, enabling the leveraging of trading capabilities, market data and investment solutions across multiple strategies and asset classes. He will also oversee technology and operations strategy for Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

Dominic Paradis, Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, will take on additional responsibilities and is appointed Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, Enterprise Technology and Resilience. The Chief Technology Officer will report to him and be responsible for technology governance, cybersecurity and infrastructure.

"I am proud to be able to count on a strong, engaged and innovative leadership team, driving growth and enhanced collaboration across our franchises, while keeping our clients at the heart of everything we do," concluded Laurent Ferreira.

These changes have no impact on the Bank's financial reporting at this time.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to risk factors, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond National Bank's control and the impacts of which are difficult to predict. Except as required by law, National Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About National Bank of Canada

With $553 billion in assets as at July 31, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

Information: Marianne Ratté, Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Services Financial Performance Management, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]; Jean-François Cadieux, Assistant Vice President, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, [email protected]