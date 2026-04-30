MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark their 50th anniversary, NATIONAL and its parent company AVENIR GLOBAL welcomed several hundred clients, partners, and friends to their Montreal headquarters on April 29 to celebrate this important milestone.

Since 1976, staying true to the vision of its founder, Luc Beauregard, the Firm has supported leaders and organizations during pivotal moments, with a constant goal: to help create a positive impact on communities in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world.

As part of the celebrations of their 50th anniversary, NATIONAL and its parent company AVENIR GLOBAL hosted an event with several hundred of clients, partners, and friends of the Firm on April 29 at their headquarters in Montreal. This photo brings together Jean-Pierre Vasseur, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVENIR GLOBAL, Andrew Molson, Chairman, Valérie Beauregard, Executive Vice-President, and Royal Poulin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, alongside Martin Daraiche, President of NATIONAL and Managing Partner of the Montreal office. (CNW Group/NATIONAL Public Relations)

"We have been successful for 50 years thanks to those who have shown us their loyalty and trust. This anniversary is an opportunity to thank our teams, our clients, and our partners. It also reminds us of our responsibility: to help our clients see clearly and make a difference in a world that is constantly changing," said Martin Daraiche, President of NATIONAL and Managing Partner of its Montreal office.

"For five decades, we have been building a company with deep roots in Quebec, one that has never stopped expanding its reach to better support its clients, both here and internationally. We are guided by a long-term vision and a commitment to bringing together the best expertise to help organizations address the challenges they face," said Jean-Pierre Vasseur, President and CEO of AVENIR GLOBAL.

About AVENIR GLOBAL

AVENIR GLOBAL is a Montreal-based holding and management company with an active operations mindset and a hands-on approach to all its investments. A global powerhouse of specialist communications firms, AVENIR GLOBAL has close to 1,000 staff and offices in 22 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and ranks among the top 25 largest communication firms in the world.

In Canada, AVENIR GLOBAL owns NATIONAL Public Relations, the country's leading public relations firm with nine offices from coast to coast; and Time & Space, a leading media strategy, planning, execution, and insights agency. In the United States, AVENIR GLOBAL owns the integrated communication agency SHIFT Communications; and the public relations and communication company Padilla, which includes the brand consultancy Joe Smith and the food and nutrition affairs experts at FoodMinds. In Europe, AVENIR GLOBAL owns the strategic communications consultancy Madano and global insight and strategy firm Thinks, both based in London; as well as Hanover, one of the leading strategic communications and public affairs consultancies in Europe and the Middle East, with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai, and Riyadh. The AVENIR GLOBAL network also includes the global healthcare communication agency AXON, with offices in London, Toronto, New York and Copenhagen; and London-based creative healthcare communications agency Cherry.

About NATIONAL Public Relations

NATIONAL helps organizations navigate complex challenges with clarity and conviction. By combining insights, strategy and creative communications, we help leaders and organizations communicate with purpose, build trust and achieve their most important goals. Our team of 300 seasoned professionals supports organizations of all sizes and across all sectors to understand their challenges and opportunities and address the issues they face. For 50 years, NATIONAL has been at the center of the issues and industries that matter, helping lead change for today and tomorrow.

NATIONAL is Canada's leading communications firm, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's. Its network includes Time & Space, a leader in media strategy, data analysis, planning and execution.

NATIONAL Public Relations is an AVENIR GLOBAL company, the largest Canadian-owned global communications firm, ranked among the 25 largest in the world with offices in 22 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. For more information about NATIONAL, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE NATIONAL Public Relations

Media contact: Serge Vallières, [email protected], 438-372-3575