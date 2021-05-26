MNP and McLelland Crawford Topp Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Greater Sudbury and Northern Ontario

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting, tax and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with McLelland Crawford Topp, effective September 1, 2021.

Based in Sudbury, Ontario, McLelland Crawford Topp is led by Cameron Crawford, Stephen McLelland and Rick Lindquist. The firm includes six team members and provides a range of professional services to organizations throughout the Greater Sudbury area. All three partners will join MNP, although McLelland plans to retire from public practice later in 2022.

MNP entered the Sudbury marketplace in September 2013 through a merger with Laberge Venne and Partners (LVP). Rob Mozzon, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Northern Ontario, said that MNP had been keen to expand its team in the region ever since.

"Sudbury has emerged as the major economy in Northeastern Ontario, with significant expansion in the retail, government and not-for-profit sectors in recent years," said Mozzon. "We've been proud to play our part in the Sudbury community, helping clients of all shapes and sizes to achieve their goals. We are always looking for opportunities to further our commitment to the region and are very excited to welcome McLelland Crawford Topp – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach - into the MNP fold."

Unprecedented and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses have to operate. McLelland Crawford Topp partner, Cameron Crawford, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients in this challenging environment:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways to help our clients face both the challenges and opportunities created by this historically unusual environment," said Crawford. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to service our clients the Greater Sudbury area."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, technology solutions, cross-border taxation, and much more.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad. Since entering the Eastern Canada market in the summer of 2008, MNP has added more than 60 locations across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada – including through its recent acquisition of several Deloitte offices - while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," said Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for Atlantic Canada and Ontario Outside of the GTA. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in McLelland Crawford Topp into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

All of the partners at McLelland Crawford Topp emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their choice to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in," added Crawford on behalf of the partner group. "This is something that is very important to everyone at McLelland Crawford Topp; when you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

McLelland Crawford Topp will remain at their present location for the time being and will work closely with MNP's existing team in Sudbury to provide greater resources and services to business across the region. MNP plans to move both teams (in addition to its Insolvency business) into a shared location as soon as suitable premises can be identified.

"The pandemic has created a unique environment in which we're experiencing growing demand from businesses looking for help navigating the challenges and opportunities they're facing" added Mozzon. "This merger truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Greater Sudbury marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more of those organizations with their journey. We're thrilled to welcome the McLelland Crawford Topp partners and professionals into the MNP team."

