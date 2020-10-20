National Accounting Firm MNP Bolsters Presence in Atlantic Canada

MNP joins forces with Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates to Benefit New Brunswick Marketplace with Greater Resources and Enhanced Services

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting and business consulting firms, is pleased to announce that it will merge with the fully bilingual Moncton, N.B., based professional services firm Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates, effective November 1, 2020. The three partners at Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates (led by Denis Albert) say they are delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that complements their current service offerings and has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its fast-growing presence and commitment to the business community in Atlantic Canada.

MNP entered the Atlantic Canada marketplace in January 2017 through a merger with the Nova Scotia-based firm, WBLI (with offices in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Truro). Kirk Higgins, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Atlantic Canada, said that MNP had long been keen to extend its national presence from coast-to-coast and that these mergers – on the heels of recent additions in Sydney, N.S., St. John's, N.L., and Saint John, N.B. - further demonstrate MNP's commitment to supporting the success of organizations across the region.

"New Brunswick has obvious strengths in natural resources and energy, but there is also a diverse range of industries supporting its continued growth," said Higgins. "The province is well represented across a range of sectors, including fisheries, real estate and construction, professionals, manufacturing, retail, and tourism; all of which MNP is already intimately serving across Atlantic Canada and the rest of the country. We've been delighted to help MNP grow as a part of the Nova Scotia community over the last couple of years and are excited to do the same here in New Brunswick by welcoming another well-established professional service firm that shares our values and client-centric approach into the MNP fold."

Unprecedented and dynamic market conditions are impacting the way all businesses must operate. Albert says the merger strengthens his team's ability to help their clients achieve their goals:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us service clients across New Brunswick. We believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how two firms can come together to give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges in what is an historically unusual time for all organizations. By joining MNP we will add more resources and specialized services, which will help to provide our clients with even greater value in the future."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 80 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting expertise, MNP delivers a diverse range of advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, technology solutions, cross-border taxation, and much more.

Not only is MNP the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, it has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses at home and abroad. Since entering the Ontario market in the summer of 2008, MNP has grown to 30 locations in Eastern Canada, while continuing to look for like-minded firms and professionals who can help it build on its strategic plans for continued growth. In Atlantic Canada alone, the firm already numbers seven offices before the Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates merger, in addition to a large insolvency business right across the region.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," adds Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for Atlantic Canada and Ontario outside of the GTA. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Albert says that one of the deciding factors in Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates deciding to join MNP was the culture: "Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to us, and to our people, and so the 'fit' had to be right. We just felt that the chance to join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus, was a truly unique and exceptional opportunity."

"We are excited to build on the strong presence MNP has built in recent years servicing clients across Atlantic Canada," adds Albert. "We are looking forward to working together with MNP's other fantastic teams in our region to help more New Brunswick businesses reach their full potential."

The Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates team will remain at their present location and work closely with MNP's existing teams across Atlantic Canada to enjoy access to greater resources and services to help businesses across the province.

"This merger is truly a win-win for all of our firms and for the Moncton and broader New Brunswick marketplace," says Higgins. "With skills and experiences across Atlantic Canada we will be able to provide our clients with unparalleled access to teams who can help their organizations to succeed. We are thrilled to have found the perfect firm to join forces with in Boudreau Albert Savoie & Associates - a firm that shares our values and is focused on putting clients first."

