TERREBONNE, QC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - NANUK, a premium manufacturer of protective cases and bags, today announced a strategic partnership with SKB Cases, a leader in protective transport solutions. The combination brings together two highly regarded brands to form a stronger global platform in the protective case market, positioning NANUK to accelerate its next phase of international growth.

The transaction unites complementary product portfolios, end markets, and geographic footprints, enhancing the combined company's ability to serve customers worldwide with a broader range of high-performance protective solutions. SKB will remain headquartered in Orange, CA, and NANUK will continue to operate from Terrebonne, Québec, with both brands maintaining their distinct identities and longstanding commitment to quality.

The combined business will serve a diverse range of end markets, including industrial equipment, defense, law enforcement, media and entertainment, medical, music, and outdoor recreation. Historically serving complementary customer bases, the two companies are well positioned to expand market access, strengthen channel partnerships, and introduce their respective product lines to a broader global audience.

"This is an exciting milestone for NANUK and one that strengthens who we are," said Vincenzo Giorgio, General Manager, Canada & Europe at NANUK. "Our Québec roots remain central to our identity, with the same values and commitment to quality that have defined us from the start. By partnering with SKB, we gain the scale and capabilities to build on that foundation -- expanding our presence both locally and internationally while unlocking our next phase of growth."

NANUK will continue to operate with its Québec-based leadership team, existing manufacturing footprint, and trusted partner network, ensuring continuity for employees, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders. By combining NANUK's reputation for innovation and international reach with SKB's complementary capabilities, the business is well positioned to accelerate global expansion while maintaining its longstanding commitment to its local community.

About NANUK

NANUK is a premium manufacturer of waterproof protective hard cases serving professional, medical, and consumer markets, known for durable construction and design-focused products. For more information, please visit www.nanukcases.ca

About SKB Cases

SKB is a premium manufacturer of waterproof protective hard cases and equipment protection solutions, partnering with world-class collaborators, fabricators, and OEMs to serve professional, industrial, consumer, and government agency markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.skbcases.com

SOURCE NANUK

Media Contact: Charles Benoit. T:1.800.783.6883 (ext. 345). E: [email protected]