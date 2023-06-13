Nanostics Announces New Medical Laboratory Director Todd McMullen

EDMONTON, AB, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, announced today the appointment of Dr. Todd McMullen as the company's new Medical Laboratory Director. In this role, Dr. McMullen will lead the accreditation and future operations of Nanostics' new clinical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Opening in the summer of 2023, Nanostics' clinical laboratory will provide testing services to support the Canadian market.

Todd McMullen - Nanostics Medical Director; Photo credit T. McMullen (CNW Group/Nanostics)

Dr. McMullen received his M.D. from the University of Toronto and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Alberta. Todd brings more than 25 years of academic research and medical directorship experience across multiple disease areas to Nanostics. He will support the strategy, direction, and execution of Nanostics' clinical development programs and lead its medical affairs activities.

"We welcome Todd McMullen as Nanostics' Medical Laboratory Director. Todd's experience and insights will be invaluable as we launch our prostate cancer test, ClarityDX Prostate," said John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics. "Prostate cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in men, and we have shown that ClarityDX Prostate can improve patient care by more accurately identifying men with clinically significant prostate cancer."

The appointment comes on the heels of exciting momentum for Nanostics as it readies for the launch of its ClarityDX Prostate® test to accurately detect clinically significant prostate cancer in men with elevated PSA levels. ClarityDX Prostate uses a proprietary algorithm that combines data from biological and clinical biomarkers to generate a risk score for clinically significant prostate cancer. The ClarityDX Prostate test is intended to be used by men with elevated levels of PSA and is designed to help physicians and patients make a more informed decision on whether or not to proceed with a biopsy.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics is a private Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com.

