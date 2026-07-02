Nanos Research survey explores Canadians' views on trade negotiations, food security and sovereignty, and supply management

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Support for ensuring Canadian control over our food supply, and for defending Canadian farmers and supply management, remains strong.

"We are in an environment where Canadians likely have a sensitivity to making further concessions to the United States, and many are unconvinced that accommodations to U.S. requests will improve Canada's bargaining position," stated Chief Data Scientist Nik Nanos.

The research provides insight on the opinion environment in Canada, as the government continues to navigate the CUSMA review with the United States. It examined sentiment on dairy and supply management, in particular.

The vast majority of Canadians (91%) prioritize Canadian control over its food supply. Moreover, two thirds believe the Government of Canada must strongly defend the interest of Canadian dairy farmers in trade negotiations (68%).

About 3 out of every 4 Canadians are supportive to one extent or another of the objectives of supply management (74%). The desire to defend Canadian farmers and supply management is also significant (64%). Making concessions but preserving the system (21%) or abandoning supply management completely (10%) are both non-starters for most Canadians.

"The current narrative, which asserts that the nation needs to stand up against the U.S., has likely fuelled greater public support for the defense of farmers in the face of American demands on supply management," said Nanos. "It is therefore not surprising that when the US Administration points to the dairy sector, that the response from average Canadians is more support for dairy farmers."

The research was commissioned by the Dairy Farmers of Canada and was conducted by Nanos Research.

The research gauged the opinions among Canadians on trade negotiations between Canada and the United States relating to dairy products.

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,051 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between June 26 and 28, 2026, as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

To read the full report and methodology for the June omnibus, click here.

SOURCE Nanos Research Corporation

Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist, [email protected]