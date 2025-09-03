Nanalysis Chosen by IMRIS as Critical Component MRI Supplier

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) instruments and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology for industrial and research applications, has entered into a licensing agreement with IMRIS Imaging, Inc. ("IMRIS"). The Company and IMRIS have signed a multi-pronged five-year OEM supplier and technology licensing agreement, which includes an upfront payment and builds on a prior contract completed over the last 12 months.

"We are very proud of our relationship with IMRIS, a leader in intraoperative MRI that provides optimized, fully integrated operating suites that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals," says Sean Krakiwsky, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. CEO. "The non-exclusive agreement we are announcing provides some immediate cash and some larger, medium-term revenue potential. The core electronics and software being licensed are also used in our benchtop NMR and high-field NMR products, which are sold around the world. This deal is emblematic of how our MRI and NMR businesses reinforce one another to create scalable, global growth opportunities. "

Nanalysis CTO, Julien Muller, says: "My vision has been to develop a technology platform that is feasible for benchtop NMR, high-field NMR and MRI. The fundamental math and physics are largely the same across many types of magnetic resonance applications, and value is optimized by adopting such a strategy. This deal validates our technology platform strategy of leveraging our core electronics and software for different types of magnetic resonance applications where image quality and speed are paramount. We have been working with IMRIS for about a year and with their magnet subsidiary for over a decade. We are excited about our future together."

Marc Buntaine, IMRIS CEO, states, "We have a very rigorous process to vet critical component suppliers and have been very impressed by Julien and the Nanalysis team. Their MRI console has allowed us to be successful during system prototyping, and we are confident that Nanalysis Scientific Corp. is the right partner as we continue development and progress toward commercialization."

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

About IMRIS Imaging, Inc.

As a leader in image guidance solutions, IMRIS Imaging, Inc., provides optimized, fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals by delivering timely MRI and imaging data to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Operating Suite enables intraoperative imaging directly within operating rooms. IMRIS also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. IMRIS products are sold globally to clinical centers in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular and orthopedic markets. It is estimated that over 70,000 patients have benefited from lifesaving or life-extending procedures performed in an IMRIS Operating Suite. Additional information about IMRIS is available at www.imris.com.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

