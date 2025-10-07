Nanalysis announces support from Wiley for NMR Instruments in KnowItAll 2026

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) instruments and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) technology for industrial and research applications, announced new file support from Wiley, a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence, in their KnowItAll 2026 software release for raw NMR files.

This integration enables KnowItAll users to incorporate low-field NMR data analysis into their analytical workflows, further extending the software's multi-technique approach. At the same time, Nanalysis users can now easily integrate KnowItAll's complete suite of NMR analysis tools into their workflow, including raw spectral data processing, database building, prediction, searching, and direct access to Wiley's comprehensive NMR data collections* for streamlined compound identification.

Wiley's KnowItAll NMR database collection currently contains over 1.28 million 1D spectra for 1H-NMR, 13C-NMR, and X-NMR (11B, 15N, 17O, 19F, 29Si, 31P), with additional add-on collections available.

"We're pleased to add native support for Nanalysis NMR files in KnowItAll 2026. This new file compatibility reflects Wiley's ongoing effort to support diverse analytical laboratory workflows and instrument manufacturers," said Graeme Whitley, Senior Director, Data Science Solutions at Wiley.

"In the pursuit of democratizing NMR, it is crucial to add software layers that can simplify spectral interpretation and help include it in routine laboratory analysis workflows for customers in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, materials, polymers etc. To this end, we are pleased to partner with Wiley's KnowItAll to ensure that our users have access to their state-of-the-art database and searching algorithms." said Dr. Susanne Riegel, VP Marketing and Product Management at Nanalysis.

Learn more about Wiley's KnowItAll Software and Spectral Libraries at https://sciencesolutions.wiley.com.

Wiley's KnowItAll provides a unified manufacturer-neutral software solution to identify, analyze, and manage analytical data across multiple techniques (IR, GC-MS, LC-MS, NMR, Raman, UV-Vis). Powered by Wiley's comprehensive, high-quality spectral reference libraries and advanced search algorithms, KnowItAll delivers fast, reliable spectral analysis that streamlines laboratory workflows and drives actionable results for confident decision making.

*subscription required

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is a global leader in authoritative content and research intelligence for the advancement of scientific discovery, innovation, and learning. With more than 200 years at the center of the scholarly ecosystem, Wiley combines trusted publishing heritage with AI-powered platforms to transform how knowledge is discovered, accessed, and applied. From individual researchers and students to Fortune 500 R&D teams, Wiley enables the transformation of scientific breakthroughs into real-world impact. From knowledge to impact--Wiley is redefining what's possible in science and learning. Visit us at Wiley.com and Investors.Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by a $160 million long-term contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to maintain security scanners at more than 80 Canadian airports.

Media contacts: Wiley/ [email protected]; Nanalysis/ Jake Bouma, +1.604.317.3936, [email protected]