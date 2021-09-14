Nakisa Hires Robert Nardi as Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Nakisa, a cloud-based business operations platform for global enterprises, today announced that Robert Nardi has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Nardi spent over 25 years at Deloitte advising clients of all sizes, with the last 11 years as a Partner.

With deep experience in the technology industry, Nardi is poised to help Nakisa capitalize on its recent growth and continue global expansion. He will play a key role in the development and implementation of Nakisa's business plans and strategy, as well as other aspects of operations.

Nardi spent his entire career advising technology clients and brings over a decade of experience as the managing partner of Deloitte's Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) industry group, where he helped organizations navigate rapid growth, raise financing, support mergers and acquisitions and drive business strategy. For the last five years, Nardi managed an advisory practice focused on delivering solutions to finance organizations.

"I am very excited to welcome Robert to our executive leadership team," said Babak Varjavandi, CEO of Nakisa. "He brings extensive experience in our industry and has played a pivotal role in the growth of many Canadian companies. Robert will be essential in helping us expand our capabilities globally and deliver our enterprise cloud solutions to the Fortune 1000".

Nardi joins Nakisa during a period of global growth and industry expansion for the company. Late last year, Nakisa acquired Montreal-based IMNAT Software, a cloud-based real estate management solution, to extend Nakisa's existing lease accounting product line. The company has welcomed 40 new staff members across its global offices this year, including several key roles on the executive team, as part of their growth strategy.

"It's a great time to join Nakisa considering their leadership position in the B2B cloud software market and impressive customer base," said Robert Nardi. "Nakisa has built a solid foundation and has grown the company organically for the most part. I am very excited to join Nakisa's strong leadership team and be part of Nakisa's next growth cycle."

