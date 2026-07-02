NAIOP Becomes the Commercial Real Estate Development Association

Association adopts a new name that more clearly represents its members, their work, and its role as the leading voice for commercial real estate development

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - NAIOP, the leading association for commercial real estate developers, owners, investors and related professionals, today announced that it is now called the Commercial Real Estate Development Association (CREDA), a new name that builds on the association's longstanding industry leadership while positioning it for the future.

Commercial Real Estate Development Association more clearly communicates the breadth of its members' work and the full scope of commercial real estate development they represent. Today's members are creating a wide range of property types that support businesses, communities and critical infrastructure, including multifamily housing, retail destinations, logistics and fulfillment facilities, office buildings, mixed-use developments, data centers and other projects that shape how people live, work, shop, connect, innovate and thrive.

"The transition to the Commercial Real Estate Development Association powerfully reflects the evolution of our industry and the direct impact of our members right here in the Greater Toronto Area," said Rebecca Askew, President, Commercial Real Estate Development Association, Greater Toronto Chapter. "As the second-largest chapter in North America, our local membership is not defined by a single asset class. We are the developers, owners, operators and investors who are actively shaping our neighbourhoods, driving the region's economic growth, and delivering the dynamic spaces where our community lives, works and connects. This new name clearly communicates who we are to local policymakers and stakeholders, reinforcing our chapter's leadership while staying true to our core mission of advocacy, education, research and connection in the GTA."

"NAIOP has built an extraordinary legacy over nearly six decades, grounded in strong relationships, industry leadership and member engagement," said Kevin Hardy, Past President, Commercial Real Estate Development Association, Greater Toronto Chapter. "The move to CREDA builds on that foundation while better reflecting the breadth of today's commercial real estate industry. While the name has changed, the mission our members have relied on for decades remains stronger than ever, and this evolution ensures we will continue to lead the broader commercial real estate industry for years to come."

Founded in 1967, the association has grown alongside the commercial real estate industry while remaining a trusted source of advocacy, education, research and professional development. Today, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association represents more than 21,000 members through 55 chapters across North America. As the Greater Toronto Chapter proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, this new name marks an exciting new chapter, honouring five decades of leadership while positioning the association to lead and serve the commercial real estate development industry for the next 50 years and beyond.

"CREDA marks an exciting new chapter for our organization and our members. As the industry continues to evolve, it is critical that our identity reflects the full scope of what we do--from housing and mixed-use developments to logistics and emerging asset classes," said Brendan Sullivan, Incoming President, Commercial Real Estate Development Association, Greater Toronto Chapter. "This rebrand positions us for the future, reinforces our role as a modern, forward-looking industry leader, and ensures we continue delivering the insights, connections and advocacy our members need to succeed."

As the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, the organization will continue to serve as the leading advocate for commercial real estate development at the local, provincial and federal levels while providing members with industry insights, professional development opportunities and a powerful network of business relationships.

The name change is the culmination of a multiyear, research-driven process that included extensive member engagement, stakeholder interviews, focus groups, surveys, and strategic planning.

Learn more at credatoronto.org

About the Commercial Real Estate Development Association

The Commercial Real Estate Development Association (CREDA) is the leading global professional organization for the commercial real estate industry, representing more than 21,000 members across 55 chapters in North America. Through high-impact networking, practical education, advocacy, and forward-looking research, CREDA equips developers, owners, investors, and industry professionals with the resources, relationships, and insights needed to advance their careers and shape the future of commercial real estate.

The Greater Toronto Chapter is the leading regional association for developers, owners, and investors in office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use real estate. The Chapter is dedicated to advancing the commercial real estate industry through professional development, industry-leading events, legislative advocacy, and meaningful connections that support the continued growth and success of the Greater Toronto market.

SOURCE NAIOP Greater Toronto Chapter

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