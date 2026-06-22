Celebrating Excellence in Commercial Real Estate at the 24th Annual REX Awards

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The NAIOP Greater Toronto Chapter proudly hosted the 24th Annual Real Estate Excellence (REX) Awards on June 18 at The Ritz-Carlton Toronto. The gala presented in partnership with Mantella Corporation, brought together top professionals and organizations to celebrate outstanding achievements in commercial real estate.

Recognized as the premier event in Greater Toronto's commercial real estate calendar, the REX Awards celebrate visionary developments, transformative deals, and the individuals behind them. Each year, NAIOP Greater Toronto honours excellence, ledership, and innovation that are driving the industry forward.

"This year's award winners represent the very best in creativity, commitment, and impact," said Gord Wadley, NAIOP Greater Toronto Chapter Board Member and Chair of the REX Awards Committee. "As my first year serving as Chair, the honour of being part of this event only grows. We are proud to recognize these achievements that not only shape our skyline but also enrich our communities."

Award winners were selected by a panel of respected industry judges who evaluated submissions based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, community impact, and overall quality.

Major Awards

The evening's major award recipients included:

Lease of the Year:

Project: Pure Fitness at 4711 Yonge Street

Team: Menkes Developments Ltd., Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, Pure Fitness, Lennard Commercial Realty, CBRE Limited

Investment Deal of the Year:

Project: 70 York Street

Team: Desjardins Global Asset Management Canadian Private Real Estate Fund L.P., Desjardins Group Pension Plan, KingSett Capital, Private Vendor, Desjardins Capital Markets, TD Securities Real Estate Group, CBRE Limited, Bennett Jones, Aird & Berlis LLP, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Development of the Year:



Project: Portland Commons

Team: Carttera Private Equities Inc., Sweeny &Co. Architects, EllisDon, Ecovert, Cavendish Management, National Bank, Otera Capital

Impact Award:



Project: Limberlost Place at George Brown Polytechnic

Team: Moriyama Teshima Architects, Acton Ostry Architects

Asset Class Awards

Winners in various asset class categories included:

Office Lease of the Year:



Project: Creekbank Campus - 5115 Creekbank Rd

Team: Cushman & Wakefield, Bell Canada

Industrial Lease of the Year:

Project: Volkswagen Parts Distribution Center and Head Office

Team: Dream Summit Industrial, JLL Canada & US

Retail Lease of the Year:

Project: Pure Fitness at 4711 Yonge Street

Team: Menkes Developments Ltd., Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, Pure Fitness, Lennard Commercial Realty, CBRE Limited

Office Investment Deal of the Year:

Project: Creekbank Campus - 5115 Creekbank Rd

Team: Cushman & Wakefield, Bell Canada

Industrial Investment Deal of the Year:

Project: Volkswagen Parts Distribution Center and Head Office

Team: Dream Summit Industrial, JLL Canada & US

Multi-Family Investment Deal of the Year:

Project: Litho Apartments

Team: LaSalle Investment Management, RioCan Living, Woodbourne Canada Management Inc, TD Securities Real Estate Group, CBRE Limited, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Goodmans LLP, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP

Retail Investment Deal of the Year:

Project: Niagara Pen Centre

Team: Leyad, TD Securities Real Estate Group, KRB Lawyers Inc., McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Office Development of the Year:

Project: 70 York Street

Team: Desjardins Global Asset Management Canadian Private Real Estate Fund, L.P., Desjardins Group Pension Plan, KingSett Capital, Private Vendor, Desjardins Capital Markets, TD Securities Real Estate Group, CBRE Limited, Bennett Jones, Aird & Berlis LLP, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Industrial Development of the Year:

Project: Dream CPP Investments Industrial JV

Team: CPP Investments, Dream Industrial, TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets, CBRE, Colliers Capital Markets, Stikeman Elliot LLP, King & Spalding LLP

Multi-Residential Development of the Year:

Project: Hines

Team: West House at 88 Bathurst Street

Individual Awards

NAIOP GTA also recognized outstanding individuals for their exceptional leadership and contributions:

Real Estate Icon Award:

Michael J. Cooper, Founder and Chief Responsible Officer, DREAM

Real Estate Community Service Award:

Jeffrey Friedman, Vice Chairman, CBRE

Developing Leader of the Year:

Leslie Fang, Principal, Investments, BGO

The evening wasn't just about celebrating excellence in CRE--it also made space for giving back. NAIOP Greater Toronto announced its annual donation to a charitable cause, continuing a legacy of community support with nearly 1 million contributed since the awards' inception.

In support of the broader community, NAIOP Greater Toronto Chapter also made a 20-thousand-dollar donation to this year's charitable beneficiary: Endowment Fund for Cancer Research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre through Hold'em for Life.

Thank you to our event sponsors, Mantella Corporation, DREAM, Melrose Paving Co. Ltd., and Beedie, as well as our media sponsor, Dentons.

We would also like to thank everyone involved in the planning and execution of the event. Your support and contributions helped make this year's celebration a success, and we are already looking forward to next year.

For a complete list of the 2026 REX Award winners and more information about the event, please visit the NAIOP Greater Toronto Chapter website.

About the NAIOP Greater Toronto Chapter:

NAIOP Greater Toronto is the leading association for developers, owners, and investors in office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use real estate. Dedicated to professional growth and advocacy, the Chapter provides top-tier networking opportunities, educational programs, and legislative representation for its members and the broader industry.

Learn more at: https://torontonaiop.org/

SOURCE NAIOP Greater Toronto Chapter

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