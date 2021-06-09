MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security ("The Centre") is honoured to announce the appointment of Nadia Theodore to the Centre's Board of Directors. She replaces Rory McAlpine, who retired from the board after serving as a director since the Centre's founding in 2016.

"Nadia is a strong advocate for social justice, and she brings important perspectives and experience that will advance the Centre's work" said Lynda Kuhn, Chair of the Centre. "As we build strong partnerships to structurally reduce food insecurity, Nadia's expertise will help inform and strengthen our approach to increase collective action across civil society and public and private sectors.

"We are extremely grateful to Rory McAlpine, who was a significant supporter and advocate of the Centre's work through our early years," continued Ms. Kuhn. "We benefitted greatly from Rory's expertise in government and industry relations and his deep personal commitment to improving lives."

Ms. Theodore leads Maple Leaf Foods' global government relations and public policy functions. Prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods, Nadia spent over 20 years in the Canadian federal public service where she built a reputation for forging strong partnerships with government and business leaders, managing complex, priority trade files and leading multi-disciplinary teams. She has held senior leadership roles on several international trade negotiations and directly prior to joining Maple Leaf Foods, served as Canada's Consul General to the Southeast USA, based in Atlanta. She is a proud contributor to organizations committed to empowering people and culture. She has served as a Carleton University Alumni Mentor, as a Global Advisor with G(irls)20 and on the Carter Center Advisory Board.

Nadia holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, a Master of Arts in Political Science, both from Carleton University, and a Bachelor of Laws from University of London.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security (the Centre) is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and food-based programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

