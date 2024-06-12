MYndspan announces new study that accurately predicts brain age across the lifespan

Published in Imaging Neuroscience, "Predicting brain age across the adult lifespan" was able to identify and model the arcs of healthy brain ageing throughout the adult lifespan

LONDON, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - MYndspan , a brain health technology company, announced today a new study published in Imaging Neuroscience. "Predicting brain age across the adult lifespan with spontaneous oscillations and functional coupling in resting brain networks captured with magnetoencephalography" used MYndspan's analysis to predict how healthy brains age. With data captured from Magnetoencephalography (MEG), a non-invasive functional brain imaging technology, researchers modelled the trajectories of healthy brain ageing throughout the adult lifespan, identifying markers of accelerated brain ageing brought on by injury or disease.

"This study is the first to show that MEG can be used commercially to help identify brain ageing through our analysis," said MYndspan Co-Founder & CEO, Caitlin Baltzer. "Why does this matter? It means that we can start to identify when healthy ageing isn't taking place. And we can do this in a simple, efficient and non-invasive way making it an easy addition to an annual routine." MYndspan will be sharing its research into ageing and lifestyle factors this week at the Longevity Summit Dublin .

With neurological conditions now the leading cause of poor health worldwide , MYndspan's mission is to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health. "A growing body of evidence suggests that numerous disorders of the brain lead to accelerated brain ageing, resulting in poor cognitive and mental health outcomes. Recent research even suggests that deleterious lifestyle habits, such as poor nutrition and a lack of exercise also play a key role in faster brain ageing," said Dr. Benjamin Dunkley, MYndspan's Chief Science Officer. "Our analytical developments show that we can now accurately predict an individual's brain age from a short scan, allowing individuals to monitor their brain age and take a more proactive approach to optimize their health and wellbeing."

MEG is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating neural function. MYndspan uses it as part of its analysis over other neuroimaging modalities such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and EEG because of its greater temporal and spatial resolution and its ability to facilitate richer datasets in equal time, all while remaining completely non-invasive.

MEG technology captures neural oscillations, or 'brain waves' as they are commonly known, an understudied mechanism of brain function. These oscillations provide insights into brain development, maturation, and ageing. In this study, Data from 367 subjects ranging from 18-83 years old allowed researchers to link neural oscillations with healthy brain ageing using several statistical models.

Recently profiled in the Guardian , MYndspan's technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and is showing promise with the early detection of neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Recent studies have shown that up to 40 percent of dementia cases can be prevented by addressing lifestyle factors , such as exercise, sleep, and nutrition.

MYndspan's Birmingham (UK) brain health centre is open for scans - book one here today or join the waitlist for their future locations across the UK and North America.

MYndspan is on a mission to improve access to preventive and proactive brain health and is the first company in the world to bring non-invasive Magnetoencephalography (MEG) technology directly to the consumer. MEG is typically only accessible in research and clinical trial settings and is the most advanced method of recording and evaluating the brain while it is actively functioning.

MYndspan's brain health assessment technology is informed by 35 years of research and 300+ peer-reviewed studies, and its goal is to become a necessary preventive health measure to support better brain health for all, including the early detection of neurodegenerative conditions and functional abnormalities from invisible traumatic brain & stress injuries such as concussions and PTSD.

