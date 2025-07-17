MYKE TOWERS RELEASES ISLAND BOYZ, HIS MOST PERSONAL AND VISIONARY ALBUM

Warner Music Latina

Jul 17, 2025, 20:00 ET

A 23-track project that captures the artist's Caribbean essence and marks a new creative chapter

MIAMI, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Myke Towers presents Island Boyz, an album that doesn't aim to fit into any mold, but rather to create its own language. With 23 tracks blending reggaetón, dancehall, dembow, Latin R&B, and afrobeats, this project reaffirms his command over global urban sound and offers a deeper look into an artist in full reinvention.

Myke Towers — ISLAND BOYZ
Island Boyz centers his island roots—not just as a Puerto Rican, but as a Caribbean creator with a broad outlook and a fearless approach to risk. From the introspection of "Expectativas," to the radio-driven power of "Soleao" featuring Quevedo—currently the #1 Latin song on Spanish radio to tracks like "No Hay Break" with Omah Lay or "No Quiere Flores" with Gabito Ballesteros, the project connects a wide range of influences without losing cohesion.

"Tengo Celos," included in the Island Boyz tracklist, is the album's focus single and is expected to be one of the biggest radio hits of the coming months.

"I wanted it to sound like where I'm from, but also like what I'm living right now. Island Boyz is the realest thing I've done to date," said Myke Towers about the creative process behind the album.

The lineup of collaborators—Quevedo, De La Ghetto, Gabito Ballesteros, Manuel Turizo, Omah Lay, Ludmilla, DFZM, and iZaak—was not the result of formulas, but of artistic chemistry that amplifies the album's vision.

With Island Boyz, Myke isn't chasing easy hits. He's aiming for longevity, authenticity, and sonic depth. The production, storytelling, and intention behind each track make this album a solid body of work that marks a turning point in his career.

TRACKLIST:

  1. LA DESPEDIDA ft. DFZM

  2. JETSKO

  3. SUNBLOCK

  4. EL GISTRO

  5. SURFERITA ft. IZAAK

  6. ME HACES FALTA

  7. NO HAY BREAK ft. OMAH LAY

  8. TENGO CELOS

  9. EXPECTATIVAS

  10. DE GYM

  11. SOLEAO ft. QUEVEDO

  12. BUCHANNANS 18

  13. MAR ABIERTO

  14. POR UN QLO ASÍ

  15. SEÑORA ft. MANUEL TURIZO

  16. RICA BEBÉ ft. DE LA GHETTO

  17. SE REVELÓ

  18. NO QUIERE FLORES ft. GABITO BALLESTEROS

  19. FREAKY ft. LUDMILLA

  20. PIÑA COLADA / LAS PALMAS

  21. 100 COPAS

  22. MONÓTONO

  23. ISLA

