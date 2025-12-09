MyForexFunds Welcomes Ontario Court Order Returning Company Assets, Scaling Back Receivership

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - MyForexFunds (MFF) is now in the process of regaining control of its assets after the Ontario Superior Court approved an order that lifts previous restrictions and substantially reduces the receiver's oversight. This marks a significant turning point for the company, which will begin a comprehensive review of its assets, technical systems and operations as it plans its next steps.

This order follows a decisive victory in U.S. federal court earlier this year, which dismissed all allegations brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), sanctioned the regulator, and awarded attorney's fees to MyForexFunds. Together, these court decisions mark a clear vindication for both the company and its founder, Murtuza Kazmi.

In August 2023, the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) issued asset freeze directions and later in January 2024, the Ontario Superior Court appointed a receiver over MyForexFunds' assets, placing the company's assets and data under court-controlled receivership and effectively halting operations. These measures were prompted by parallel legal action in the United States. For more than two years, MyForexFunds' assets and data remained under court control while the company worked through the Canadian and U.S. legal systems to contest the allegations and seek restoration of its business. As a result, MyForexFunds' global workforce was disbanded instantly, and customers worldwide were left without support or service.

"These past two years have been incredibly challenging, not just for myself and the company, but for our staff around the world and the customers who relied on us," said CEO Murtuza Kazmi. "With restrictions now being lifted and access to our assets being restored, we can finally begin to repair the harm done to the company and our community, and focus on our next chapter."

Prior to the shutdown, MyForexFunds grew from a Canadian start-up into the world's largest proprietary trading firm, supporting traders in more than 80 countries. Throughout this period, the company maintained its commitment to customer satisfaction and Canadian fintech leadership.

With most restrictions now removed, MyForexFunds will commence a full financial, operational and technical systems review with its advisors and key vendors. Further updates will be provided as the process continues.

About MyForexFunds

MyForexFunds (MFF), founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, is a proprietary trading firm that provides capital and infrastructure for retail traders worldwide. The company partners with traders in over 80 countries.

