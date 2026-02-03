MyForexFunds to honour outstanding 2023 payouts following legal vindication, asset return

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - MyForexFunds (MFF) is taking a decisive step forward by announcing traders with outstanding payout requests from August 2023 will be eligible to receive their funds.

"If you had a valid and verified payout request in August 2023, we are committed to ensuring those funds reach you," said Murtuza Kazmi, CEO of MyForexFunds. "The most important part of our story isn't just about winning in court; it's about doing right by our traders."

Earlier this year, a U.S. federal court judge dismissed all allegations brought by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), sanctioned the regulator, and awarded attorney's fees to MyForexFunds. In December, an Ontario court order led to the return of the vast majority of MFF's assets.

The company is still navigating its full financial, operational and technical systems review and is not yet able to commit on a definitive distribution process. However, MFF is committed to providing a detailed update on the process and timeline shortly.

"We are moving as fast as the process allows to rebuild the infrastructure and onboard the payment partners needed to handle these payments securely," added Kazmi. "We are working diligently to restore a commitment that was unfairly interrupted."

Prior to the shutdown, MyForexFunds grew from an Ontario-based start-up into the world's largest proprietary trading firm, supporting traders in more than 80 countries with payouts amounting to over US$290 million. Throughout this period, the company maintained its commitment to customer satisfaction and Canadian fintech leadership.

After more than two years of silence caused by the drawn-out legal fight, Kazmi is now sharing the full story of what happened in a new feature video. He explains why MyForexFunds was forced offline overnight, what the legal process meant for the company's ability to communicate, and how the firm is now working to regain access to its systems, data, and team so it can provide clear, verified updates and support the MFF community moving forward.

MyForexFunds has also published a comprehensive FAQ on its website to answer the most common questions the company has received throughout the legal fight.

MFF encourages media, traders and other stakeholders to stay tuned to official MyForexFunds channels for real-time, transparent updates on the timing and verification process of the payouts.

About MyForexFunds

MyForexFunds (MFF), founded in 2020 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, is a proprietary trading firm that provides skilled traders with access to simulated capital, which does not require them to risk their own trading funds. The company partners with traders in over 80 countries.

