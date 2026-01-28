myAbode Launches myVentures to Accelerate Technology and Innovation in Canadian Real Estate

New investment fund and innovation hub, led by an experienced team from Alate Partners, will empower proptech startups and speed up adoption of advanced tools in residential real estate

Founders to benefit from operational expertise, product teams, and real-world feedback to validate and pilot new solutions

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - myAbode, Canada's leading real estate technology platform, together with Alate Partners, the country's leading early-stage property technology investors, today announced the launch of myVentures, a new investment fund and innovation hub created to accelerate the development and adoption of best-in-class residential real estate technology across Canada.

myVentures will invest in and collaborate with early-stage technology companies developing solutions for Canadian residential brokerages and agents. Through a combination of capital and an innovation hub, myVentures will provide founders with access to myAbode's operational expertise, product teams, and direct feedback from an extensive agent network to validate and pilot new technologies. By leveraging myAbode's platform and industry partners, myVentures will accelerate the path to market for proptech startups, while enabling brokerages and agents to gain earlier access to industry-leading technology seamlessly integrated into a modern BrokerageOS.

"The pace of change in real estate has accelerated dramatically, driven in large part by advances in artificial intelligence," said Bronwyn Smith, CEO of myAbode. "While we continue to build a top-tier platform for brokerages and agents at myAbode, we recognize that many of the most exciting innovations are emerging from the startup community. myVentures enables us to invest in and collaborate with those innovators, integrating the best new technology into our ecosystem and equipping agents with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service to home buyers and sellers."

myAbode has established a strong track record of building, partnering with, and acquiring technology to support the Canadian real estate sector. In addition to developing its AI-driven BrokerageOS, the company has invested in and partnered with multiple emerging technology companies, including Mave, and recently expanded its platform through the acquisition of FirstList. With myVentures, myAbode is deepening its commitment to supporting founders who are building the future of residential real estate in Canada.

myVentures is being developed in collaboration with Alate Partners, with Courtney Cooper and Stephanie Wood leading the initiative. The Alate team brings deep experience investing in and supporting real estate technology companies across Canada, as well as strong ties to the startup community through their involvement with Proptech Collective. Working closely with the myAbode leadership team, they will lead the myVentures strategy and investment approach and provide guidance and support to founders as they build and scale their businesses.

"We've long believed that the future of real estate will be shaped by innovators working closely with industry leaders," said Courtney Cooper, Partner at Alate. "myVentures brings together strategic investment, early access to emerging technology, and a strong platform for distribution. myAbode is uniquely positioned to do this at scale, and we're excited to partner with them to create meaningful advantages for founders, agents, and Canadian homeowners and renters."

myVentures is committed to responsible innovation, working with regulators and industry associations to ensure new technology strengthens compliance, safety, and operational integrity in Canadian real estate.

To learn more about myVentures, visit www.myabode.ca/myventures.

About myAbode

myAbode is Canada's leading proptech company, redefining Canadian real estate through an AI-driven operating system that streamlines deal processing and brokerage back-office operations, connecting agents to a powerful ecosystem of tools and partners.

SOURCE myAbode

Media Contact: Sandy Blackwood, Director, FGS Longview, Phone: 647-985-5511, Email: [email protected]