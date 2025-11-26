myAbode Acquires FirstList, Expanding Platform Capabilities and Delivering Private Exclusive Inventory to Canadian Brokerages

FirstList to bring advanced private exclusive listing technology, regulatory expertise, and proven product leadership to prop-tech company, myAbode





myAbode is redefining Canadian real estate through an AI-driven operating system that streamlines deal processing and brokerage back-office operations, and connects agents to a powerful ecosystem of tools and partners.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - myAbode , Canada's leading real estate technology platform, today announced the acquisition of FirstList , a CREA Realtor® Cooperation Policy compliant platform specializing in private exclusive listings and agent collaboration. This strategic acquisition further strengthens myAbode's position as the platform of choice for brokerages and agents across Canada.

As part of the acquisition, FirstList co-founders Derek Hooper (CEO) and Andrew Paliga will join myAbode's executive team. Hooper, a third-generation real estate professional, brings deep industry insight and a passion for empowering agents through technology, while Paliga, a former Shopify product leader, adds proven expertise in building scalable, user-centric platforms. With myAbode CEO Bronwyn Smith, also a Shopify alum, the expanded leadership team brings together real estate experience and world-class product innovation, underscoring myAbode's commitment to agent success and excellence in technology.

"We're thrilled to welcome Derek and Andrew to the myAbode team," said Bronwyn Smith, CEO of myAbode. "Together, they bring a powerful combination of world-class technology experience and deep real estate expertise and we're thrilled to have them on board. By integrating FirstList's technology and talent, we'll now be able to give agents unprecedented access to exclusive private listings and advanced marketing tools, transforming how deals are processed in Canada and enabling brokerages and agents to achieve even greater success."

Founded by Derek Hooper and Andrew Paliga in 2023, FirstList has established itself as a trusted provider of secure, compliant solutions for the Canadian real estate industry. Its platform allows brokerages to set up secure internal networks for sharing "coming soon", exclusive and assignment property listings before they're publicly available. This encourages collaboration among agents, helps generate interest in properties, and supports stronger outcomes for clients, all while giving brokerages complete control over who can view each listing.

"FirstList was established to provide agents with a competitive edge while upholding the integrity of the real estate industry," said Derek Hooper, CEO and Co-Founder of FirstList. "Joining myAbode enables us to scale that vision nationwide, combining our technology and compliance expertise with myAbode's platform and reach."

"AI is set to completely transform how real estate agents interact with their back office, and myAbode is going to lead that change," added Andrew Paliga, incoming VP of Product at myAbode.

About myAbode

myAbode is Canada's leading prop-tech company, redefining Canadian real estate through an AI-driven operating system that streamlines deal processing and brokerage back-office operations, connecting agents to a powerful ecosystem of tools and partners.

