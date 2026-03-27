Musixmatch launches real-time music copyright detection service

BOLOGNA, Italy, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Musixmatch, a global music data, technology and services company, today announced the launch of Sentinel, a real-time music copyright detection service designed for user-generated content (UGC) platforms.

As generative AI and UGC platforms scale, copyright risk has become a core operational and legal challenge. Content that is uploaded, created or embedded within digital services can contain protected lyrics or other copyrighted content, exposing platforms to copyright infringement liability, compliance risk and reputational damage. There's a need for accurate copyright detection for live, high-volume environments where content is uploaded, created or shared continuously.

Sentinel is a music fingerprinting service designed to address this shift by identifying in real-time, and with extreme precision, when copyrighted material has been used. The technology can detect even partial use of copyrighted lyrics in milliseconds, enabling businesses to make informed policy and product decisions.

Sentinel is the latest addition to Musixmatch Pro, a suite of professional services and tools designed to help artists, songwriters, labels, publishers and enterprise customers manage, distribute, and monetise music content and lyrics.

Rio Caraeff, Co-President Musixmatch, said: "AI and user-creation platforms are generating media at a scale the internet has never seen. The rapid acceleration of AI-powered content creation, when coupled with user-generated uploads to tech platforms, makes copyright detection and risk mitigation more critical than ever. We built Sentinel for modern content and technology platforms, helping them to detect and manage risk early, allowing our customers to build their best product possible and focus on scaling responsibly."

Sentinel launches with comprehensive lyric fingerprinting, the most immediate area of risk, using the world's largest verified music and lyrics database, trusted by more than 200,000 music publishers across 250+ languages.

The system integrates via API into existing platforms without requiring fundamental changes to core technology.

Beyond identifying copyrighted material, the Sentinel technology is designed to distinguish between original, licensed, copyrighted, and public-domain content, enabling platforms to confidently open up new forms of creation while continuing to build in support of rights holders.

While Sentinel today focuses on providing real-time lyric copyright detection for platforms, Musixmatch plans next to broadly extend Sentinel's capabilities beyond lyrics to support a wider gamut of copyright identification and rights management.

For more details, visit here: https://sentinel.musixmatch.com

Media Contact

Leslie Bishop

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SOURCE MusixMatch