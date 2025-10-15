Musixmatch Signs AI Innovation Deals with Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Warner Chappell Music

First-of-their-kind industry partnerships enable Musixmatch to build new, responsibly trained, AI-powered services using authorized, licensed compositions from some of the world's leading music publishers, providing compensation for rights owners and songwriters

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Musixmatch, the global lyrics and music data company, announced a series of innovative AI-based licensing agreements with Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, and Warner Chappell Music. Under the trial agreements, Musixmatch gains access to catalogs of more than 15 million musical works to develop new analytical and non-generative AI services with the support of leading rights owners and the music publishing community.

The deals establish Musixmatch as the first company to partner with three top music publishers and comprehensively commit to building new ethically trained services and revenue streams using authorized catalogs. This marks an important step in responsible AI development in music that is firmly centered on amplifying the impact of musical works and lyrics, while also providing remuneration for rights owners and songwriters.

"We're looking forward to this collaboration with our trusted partners to build and share entirely new revenue streams together," said Musixmatch Founder & CEO Massimo Ciociola. "Put simply: without songwriters, there can be no music industry. These agreements will ensure the writers of today and tomorrow are compensated for their creative works, not only in today's marketplace, but also in the dynamic, AI-powered world that is rapidly emerging. Our long-standing partnerships with rights owners enable us to confidently build new services that will properly compensate songwriters while delivering value to music publishers and all who recognize the power of a song to move culture and provide meaning to our world."

These agreements build upon the strong relationships Musixmatch has established with music publishers and rights owners over the past 15 years, working closely with them to create new markets and opportunities powered by shared music data and lyrics. They represent a blueprint for how technology companies and rights owners can work together to responsibly harness the potential of AI. Musixmatch will be introducing future initiatives under this new framework, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to ethical innovation within the music industry.

To learn more about Musixmatch, please visit: https://musixmatch.com/ .

About Musixmatch

Musixmatch is the world's largest lyrics and music data company, combining an unmatched licensing network with advanced AI technology to power real-time lyric experiences and industry-leading insights. Partnering with over 225,000 publishers and nearly 3 million songwriters, Musixmatch provides accurate, authorized lyrics & music data across services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Google, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, and Instagram, while continually deriving insights across a vast library of songs to reveal how music evolves and connects with audiences worldwide. The company is headquartered in Bologna, Italy. For more information, visit musixmatch.com .

