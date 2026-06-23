Murad Al-Katib, Glenn Cooke, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Simon Mailloux and Frank McKenna To Be Honoured with 2026 International Horatio Alger Award

–8th annual Excellence Gala to be held October 27, 2026 at the Fairmont Royal York–

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Horatio Alger Association of Canada is pleased to announce that it will honour five exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders with the International Horatio Alger Award at its October 27, 2026 Excellence Gala. This year's recipients are:

Murad Al-Katib , President and CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.;

, President and CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.; Glenn Cooke , CEO of Cooke Inc.;

, CEO of Cooke Inc.; Laura Dottori-Attanasio, President and CEO of Element Fleet Management;

President and CEO of Element Fleet Management; Simon Mailloux , Lieutenant-Colonel and Commanding Officer, 1st Battalion of the Royal 22nd Regiment, Canadian Armed Forces; and

, Lieutenant-Colonel and Commanding Officer, 1st Battalion of the Royal 22nd Regiment, Canadian Armed Forces; and Frank McKenna, Deputy Chair of Wholesale Banking, TD Bank Group

These 2026 International Horatio Alger Award recipients will be celebrated for their lifetime achievements on October 27, 2026, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto. The event will be hosted by the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's Board of Directors, including President Prem Watsa, Vice Presidents Jay S. Hennick, the Rt. Hon. David Johnston, Dr. Rola Dagher, Amar Doman and Treasurer Adam Waterous. All funds raised will go toward supporting the Horatio Alger Association's scholarship programs and support services. Enquiries regarding sponsoring the Gala should be directed to [email protected].

"We are honoured to recognize five exemplary Canadian leaders-- Murad Al-Katib, Glenn Cooke, Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Simon Mailloux, and Frank McKenna--whose journeys exemplify the transformative power of determination, resilience, and a positive outlook. Their success stories show that the free enterprise system works and that hard work and a belief in oneself can surmount any challenge in our wonderful country," said Prem Watsa, President of the Horatio Alger Association of Canada. "Today, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards more than 300 post-secondary scholarships annually to deserving students in every province and territory. Since 2012, we have awarded $22 million to over 2,900 remarkable young people from coast to coast to coast."

The Horatio Alger Association will also be hosting its Scholars Conference from October 26 to 28, in conjunction with the Excellence Gala.

The Horatio Association of Canada has two functions. First, it recognizes Canadians who have demonstrated perseverance and achieved great success in life. These individuals are awarded lifetime membership in our organization. Second, the Association awards post-secondary scholarships to deserving young Canadians in every province and territory. Since 2012, the Canadian Association has awarded $22 million to over 2,900 deserving students from coast to coast to coast. Scholarship recipients are also supported and mentored by the Association through services such as financial aid counselling, internships, and mental health support.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2024, please visit www.horatioalger.ca, or follow the Association on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Barry Avrich, Alain Bouchard, Stephan Crétier, Dominic D'Alessandro, Michael Bublé, Dr. Rola Dagher, Kap Dilawri, Victor Dodig, Murray Edwards, Darren Entwistle, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Katherine Lee, Rebecca MacDonald, Bharat Masrani, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, Lorne Michaels, the late Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Tracy Robinson, Joanna Rotenberg, Calin Rovinescu, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Edward Sonshine, Prem Watsa, Rick Waugh, Adam Waterous and Darryl White. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca. The Association can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Canada

Michael Eugenio, [email protected]