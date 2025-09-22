Munro Academy strike hits two-week mark as parents stand with workers and government oversight questions loom

SYDNEY MINES, NS, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) at Munro Academy Early Learning Centre in Sydney Mines, N.S. mark two school weeks on the picket line, showing no signs of backing down from the demand for fairness and with huge support from parents.

"It's shameful that the employer has withheld child care from parents for two weeks in their effort to break the union, but so heartwarming that parents are standing by the ECEs and understand the fairness in their position," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Anyone who has had a job and young children knows the impossible struggles that come with a lack of child care. Munro Academy can end this strike today, for parents and for workers, if they come back to the table to find a way to negotiate 40-hour workweeks."

The workers havereceived tremendous support from across the union with many national leaders, staff and members visiting the picket line and sending financial and moral support. The annual Unifor Nova Scotia Golf Tournament chose the 23 ECEs from Local 4600 as the recipients of the proceeds from this year's tournament, totalling $3,600.

At the end of the strike's first week, a large group of parents marched from the nearby church to Munro Academy to rally alongside their children's ECEs. This morning, parents and their children showed up with cake.

"The support for these ECEs has been huge and it's only getting stronger and louder as we explain that this fight is about an employer refusing to work with us to bring their ECEs up to the standard established in the region," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Taking care of people's young children, their babies, requires a lot of trust and none of us can understand why Munro Academy would damage their own reputation as a trustworthy operator by mistreating ECEs and abandoning families."

Unifor has reached out to provincial government representatives multiple times to inquire why Munro Academy refers to having 140 child care spaces when there are only 81 children in the ECEs' classrooms, and whether the rumour of the Houston government eliminating child care centre inspectors is true or not.

The only responses the union has received to date were perfunctory and contained no details nor any willingness to discuss these issues privately.

"Given the early stages we are still in with the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care agreement, it would seem wildly irresponsible for the Houston government to even consider cutting back on oversight intended to ensure quality standards are met and programs are run responsibly," said Murray. "Surely this government can find somewhere else to save a buck than on the backs of Cape Breton children."

The strike began on September 8 over the employer's refusal to bargain 40-hour workweeks, in line with other Unifor-represented day care centres in Cape Breton.

