Munro Academy ECEs ratify first collective agreement, winning 40-hour workweeks and ending strike

SYDNEY MINES, NS, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Early Childhood Educators (ECEs) at Munro Academy ratified their first collective agreement today, securing the 40-hour workweeks they stood in solidarity to achieve after more than three weeks on strike.

"These 23 women stood together to organize their workplace and join Unifor, went on strike to demonstrate their commitment, won a fair agreement and now get to return to work doing what they love -- this is the power of a union in action," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Congratulations to the bargaining committee and a huge thank you to parents, community members, and Unifor members across Canada who sent their love and solidarity to support our sisters at Local 4600."

The three-year agreement will see other improvements including additional vacation allowance, Paid Education Leave (PEL), a Women's Advocate, and increased sick days. Wages are tied to the provincial wage grid for ECEs under the federal-provincial funding agreement.

"Bargaining a first contract requires a huge amount of work and this crew is to be celebrated for their commitment to each other and to the kids they care for every day," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "These Local 4600 members built the union and showed that we can win when we organize and stand together in solidarity."

Workers were on strike at the Sydney Mines day care centre since September 8, 2025, and have been told by the employer to expect a return to work on Monday, October 6.

