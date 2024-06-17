Multiple New Awards Recognize NCCN as Exceptional Source for Information for Cancer Patients and Caregivers

NCCN Guidelines for Patients earn Hermes Award for electronic media and Communicator Award for medical print content.

NCCN Patient Webinars earns Digital Health Award and Viddy Award for outstanding achievement in video and digital production.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced new recognitions for the award-winning library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and NCCN Patient Webinars. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Colon Cancer earned a Gold Award from Hemes Creative Awards for Electronic Media/Social Media/Interactive Media/Digital Publications/Messaging. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients: Kidney Cancer earned an Award of Distinction from The Communicator Awards for Print Content—Medical. Additionally, the NCCN Patient Webinar for Uterine Cancer has been named a Gold Winner from the Viddy Awards while the NCCN Patient Webinar for Inflammatory Breast Cancer earned a Silver Digital Health Award.

The library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients includes more than 70 books providing people with cancer and their loved ones with easy-to-understand information about prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care for nearly every type of cancer. They are based on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®)—which are continuously updated, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations that inform cancer care treatment decisions worldwide.

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients are available to view or download for free online at NCCN.org/patientguidelines or via the NCCN Patient Guides for Cancer App, thanks to funding from the NCCN Foundation®. Printed versions are available for a nominal fee at Amazon.com.

"High-quality patient-centered care can only be achieved when patients and caregivers are properly informed about their options," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We are incredibly proud of the work we do to provide understandable, trustworthy, up-to-date information based on the highest possible standards of research and multidisciplinary subject matter expertise. The growing list of awards for the NCCN Guidelines for Patients and NCCN Patient Webinars recognize the skill and care our patient information team puts into everything they do."

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). 2024 saw more than 6,500 entries worldwide across 200 categories. The 30th Annual Communicator Awards were overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). There were more than 3,000 entries this year vying for recognition in various communication and design categories.

The NCCN Guidelines for Patients have previously earned Digital Health Awards, an APEX Award, and an Excellence in Cancer Patient Education Award. Independent studies have listed them among top global sources for trustworthy online information about cancer.

"These resources put expert-vetted cancer-related information in the hands of people with, or at risk of, cancer everywhere," said Patrick Delaney, Executive Director, NCCN Foundation. "We work diligently to ensure our patient guidelines are accessible to the millions of people who utilize them around the world. They have been translated into numerous languages, and include a glossary of terms, pictures and diagrams, and suggested questions to ask. Our webinars present the same information in a way that is more accessible to people who prefer interactive discussion and video. It is a tremendous honor to see our various efforts be recognized in this way."

NCCN's free patient and caregiver webinars cover a variety of cancer-related topics in multiple languages—through funding from the NCCN Foundation. The NCCN Webinar for Patients: Early-Stage Prostate Cancer was also a Digital Health Gold award recipient last year.

To learn about upcoming patient webinars and view recorded presentations, visit NCCN.org/patientwebinars. To help support NCCN patient guidelines, patient webinars, and other free resources for people with cancer and their caregivers, visit NCCN.org/foundation.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

About the NCCN Foundation

The NCCN Foundation empowers people with cancer and their caregivers by delivering unbiased expert guidance from the world's leading cancer experts through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® and other patient education resources. The NCCN Foundation is also committed to advancing cancer treatment by funding the nation's promising young investigators at the forefront of cancer research. For more information about the NCCN Foundation, visit nccnfoundation.org.

