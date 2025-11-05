Multifonds Helps DBS to Drive Scalable Automation and Future Growth in the Region's Asset Management Industry

Multifonds enables the bank to manage traditional and alternative funds on a single fund accounting platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Multifonds today announced that DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets, has gone live with Multifonds Fund Accounting Platform in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and Indonesia. The solution was successfully implemented in fifteen months by a joint DBS and Multifonds team.

Multifonds is a single fund accounting platform that supports traditional and alternative funds and combines asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions across the bank's key Asian markets. The fully automated solution enables DBS to streamline its end-to-end operations and achieve high rates of STP to improve service quality and support client growth in the region's most dynamic markets.

DBS is the first client in Asia to adopt the latest version of Multifonds solution. This empowers DBS to significantly step up their operational efficiency with Workflow and Exception Manager (WEM) and streamline the NAV process by the Fund Accounting and Transfer Agency systems integration.

Multifonds was selected by DBS after a rigorous evaluation process and detailed proof of concept demonstrating the platform's capability to handle the specificities of each market, with a truly multi-asset coverage including complex derivatives across Credit, FX, IR and EQ, ETFs, and PEs. This supports a wide range of fund structures and requirements, such as advanced PL allocation per share class or master segment structure with rebates fees.

In addition, Multifonds, in collaboration with DBS, is actively contributing to the development of regulatory reports tailored to the dynamic Indonesia market, helping to ensure that these reports remain current and aligned with the latest regulatory changes. These insights help the bank and its clients keep abreast of the evolving financial landscape.

Oded Weiss, CEO of Multifonds, commented:

"We are delighted to be chosen as the fund accounting platform for such a prestigious and world-leading bank. DBS has established a global reputation for fund servicing, and Multifonds' modern technology platform will help the bank deliver highly flexible and client-centric solutions with unmatched scalability and efficiency. Multifonds is looking forward to continuing its partnership with DBS Securities Services, strengthening the bank's technology capabilities, and developing new functionalities to meet the needs of other markets in Asia."

About Multifonds:

Multifonds is a single, global platform supporting fund accounting, investor servicing, and NAV oversight for both traditional and alternative funds. Visit: www.multifonds.com

SOURCE Multifonds Singapore Pte Ltd

Yue Meng, [email protected]