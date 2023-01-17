MUGHAL ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, LENDLE CORPORATION and USMAN ASIF, File No. 2022-15

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated January 17, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]