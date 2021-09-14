The limited-time offer Tandoorrito is available at all locations until October 17

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mucho Burrito is proud to introduce their latest creation, the Tandoorrito. Created in collaboration with Canadian Chef Rick Matharu, the Tandoorrito is now available in stores across the country for a limited time.

The Tandoorrito is a rare blend of Mexican- and Indian-inspired flavours, pairing spicy Tandoori masala, fresh cilantro and mint, with homemade pico de gallo in a classic burrito wrap. The spicy and refreshing burrito is unlike any Mucho Burrito has served before.

Chef Rick, or as some might know him, The Butter Chicken Lasagna Guy, is a seasoned fusion chef. His passion for infusing flavours from his childhood with his love of comfort food classics made him the perfect partner to bring this unique dish to life.

"Food for me has always been an entry point for people to have conversations and learn about other cultures," shared Chef Rick Matharu, owner of Rick's Good Eats. "The Tandoorrito is bright and bold with a kick of smokey spice that celebrates the traditional Indian flavours we were inspired by. That bright red colour pops not just in the Tandoorrito but on the palate too! With the Tandoorrito, I'm excited to welcome Mucho Burrito customers into the world of Punjab-fusion cuisine and share these exciting flavours."

The Tandoor is the traditional clay oven India's famous Tandoori Chicken gets its name from so the Tandoorrito is a way to show off that experience in this perfect burrito. Chef Rick paired the baked tandoori chicken with grilled veggies, and a brand new creamy, tangy signature sauce called the Chutney Crema that is minty, garlicky goodness. It's traditional with a twist, to show off what Indian flavours have to offer!

Known across Canada for their fresh Mexican burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads, and more, Mucho Burrito has a long history of showcasing fresh ingredients in exciting combinations. The Tandoorrito is the latest addition to a menu that's heavy on quality without skimping on flavour. Like the Ghost Pepper Burrito that came before it, the Tandoorrito is primed to become a customer favorite.

Hungry Canadians can visit a Mucho Burrito near them to try the Tandoorrito only until October 17.

muchoburrito.com

instagram.com/muchoburritohq

About Mucho Burrito

Mucho Burrito, Fresh Mexican Grill, is Canada's largest chain of premium fast-casual Mexican restaurants. Since its inception in 2006, Mucho Burrito has been committed to delivering customer satisfaction by creating Mexican-inspired food that lives up to their promise: Fresh Mexican Grill. Mucho Burrito only serves fresh, flavourful food that is made by hand, right in front of customers' eyes. Today, there are over 135 Mucho Burrito locations across North America.

About MTY Group

MTY Group is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its banners, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 35 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts in quick-service restaurants and making acquisitions and strategic alliances that have allowed MTY Group to reach new heights year after year.

SOURCE Mucho Burrito

For further information: For more information or to request an interview please contact: Monica Narula, [email protected]