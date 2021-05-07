MONTREAL, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY", "MTY Group" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), one of the largest franchisors and operators of multiple restaurant concepts worldwide, announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders will take place on July 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. EST.

Materials for the meeting will be mailed and made available on www.mtygroup.com and www.sedar.com on or about May 28, 2021. The meeting will take place at the head office of MTY located at 8150 Route Transcanadienne, Montreal. As the health and safety of our employees, shareholders and all of our stakeholders is our primary concern and due to health and safety regulations and applicable restrictions with respect to gatherings, the meeting will be a hybrid meeting with shareholders encouraged to participate remotely. The meeting materials will provide full information as to how to access and participate in the meeting.

ABOUT MTY FOOD GROUP INC.

MTY Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants under more than 80 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 40 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year. With 6,949 locations, the many flavours of the MTY Group hold the key to responding to the different tastes and needs of today's consumers as well as those of tomorrow.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. This includes statements regarding the impacts that the novel COVID-19 pandemic may have on the Company's future operations as found in this release. When used in this press release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's MD&A, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/09/c2089.html

SOURCE MTY Food Group Inc.

For further information: Eric Lefebvre, CPA, CA, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (514) 336-8885, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.mtygroup.com

