NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- MSIG USA has launched a strategic collaboration with MSIG Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong to expand the Group's political risk and trade credit business in Asia. This initiative reinforces MSIG's commitment to supporting its global customers and strengthening its footprint in key international markets.

The partnership leverages the expertise of MSIG USA's seasoned political risk and trade credit underwriting team alongside the strong local presence and market knowledge of MSIG Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong. This powerful combination positions the company to capitalize on the growing demand for political risk and trade credit solutions in the region, ensuring comprehensive and customized coverage for businesses navigating an evolving global trade landscape.

"Expanding our political risk and trade credit capabilities in Asia is a key strategic move for MSIG USA," said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. "By collaborating with MSIG Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong, we are strengthening our ability to serve global clients with tailored solutions that address the challenges of international trade. This partnership underscores our commitment to being a reliable risk management partner for businesses operating in complex environments."

Clemens Philippi, CEO of MSIG Asia, added, "This initiative aligns with our regional growth strategy, reinforcing our ability to deliver enhanced risk solutions across Asia. The combination of MSIG USA's underwriting expertise, led by Dan Riordan and Richard Abizaid, and our strong local market presence enables us to better serve businesses in the region, helping them navigate the evolving economic and political landscape with confidence."

MSIG USA's strong Class 15, A+ financial ratings and brand recognition have facilitated valuable connections with customers and brokers, reinforcing the company's competitive advantage in the market. This collaboration underscores MSIG USA's dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions that address the evolving challenges of international trade and investment.

Dan Riordan, Head of Political Risk and Trade Credit for MSIG USA, commented, "The demand for political risk and trade credit insurance is rapidly increasing as businesses seek protection against uncertain geopolitical and economic conditions. Our collaboration with MSIG Singapore and MSIG Hong Kong will allow us to offer more localized expertise and strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive coverage that meets the needs of multinational clients."

MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. Within Asia, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Korea, India and Taiwan. It is the top non-life regional insurance provider in ASEAN based on gross written premiums. MSIGH brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables them to provide responsive and personalized service for their clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit www.msigusa.com.

Jennifer Marino, Chief Marketing Officer, MSIG USA, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 810, New York, NY 10020, Tel: 508-272-3084, Email: [email protected], Website: www.msigusa.com