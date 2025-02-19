MR. GHYSLAIN RIVARD FILES AN EARLY WARNING REPORT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINIATON IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Mr. Ghyslain Rivard, director of Alithya Group inc. ("Alithya"), filed today an early warning report with respect to his holding of Class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") of Alithya, as required by applicable securities laws.

On February 19, 2025, for estate planning purposes, Mr. Rivard disposed of 100,000 Class B Shares to Messrs. Pierre Turcotte, Chairman of the Board of Alithya, and Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alithya, in equal parts, for an aggregate purchase price of $177,700 (the "Disposition"). The price per Class B Share was $1.7770, being the volume weighted average trading price of the Class A subordinate voting shares ("Class A Shares") of Alithya on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 20 trading days immediately preceding the Disposition.

Before the Disposition, a total of 7,274,248 Class B Shares and 92,030,852 Class A Shares were issued and outstanding, and Mr. Rivard controlled, and MixMédia Computer Services Inc. ("RivardCo") owned, 4,612,000 Class B Shares, representing 63.40% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares.

Following the Disposition, which represented 1.37% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares, Mr. Rivard controls, and RivardCo owns, 4,512,000 Class B Shares, representing 62.03% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares.

In addition, Mr. Rivard beneficially owns and controls 110,781 deferred share units which settle in Class A Shares (all of which are vested, but none of which can be settled within 60 days).

Mr. Rivard is the president of RivardCo and has the sole power to direct investments and vote the securities. RivardCo may be considered to be a joint actor with Mr. Rivard.

