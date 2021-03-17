SAINT-PAUL, QC, March 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Patrick Morin Renovation Centres are proud to announce the appointment of their new Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Lampron.

Mr. Lampron previously spent just over 7 years managing the family business, working for several years at pursuing the corporate culture and customer experience that make it possible for Patrick Morin to stand head and shoulders above the Quebec market today.

Daniel Lampron, Vice-President and Chief Oprerating Officer, Patrick Morin (CNW Group/Centres de rénovation Patrick Morin)

"His extensive knowledge of the Patrick Morin business, market, and customers has made him a key candidate," said Mr. Louis Turcotte, new Owner and President since Groupe Turcotte's acquisition of the Quebec renovation retailer.

Daniel Lampron is highly familiar with the context in which he joins the team again. "I am extremely proud to be making a strong comeback to ensure Patrick Morin's growth with its strong foundation."

About Patrick Morin Renovation Centres

Founded in 1960, Patrick Morin is a well-known leader in the Quebec construction and renovation industry, which provides consumers and contractors with quality products and services. It employs nearly 1,700 people.

SOURCE Centres de rénovation Patrick Morin

